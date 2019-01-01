Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
|Open6.100
|Close5.360
|Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014K
|Mkt Cap191.647M
|Day Range5.320 - 6.350
|52 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
|Q2 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
|REV
|Q1 2023
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.280
|-0.400
|-0.1200
|REV
|680.000K
|1.164M
|484.000K
You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s space includes: NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE), Axogen (NASDAQ:AXGN), Semler Scientific (NASDAQ:SMLR), AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX).
The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.
There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.
Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.
There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.
Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.
