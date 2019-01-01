Orchestra BioMed Holdings Inc
(NASDAQ:OBIO)
$5.36
-0.69[-11.40%]
At close: Jul 28
$5.63
0.2700[5.04%]
After Hours: 6:17PM EDT
Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ:OBIO), Quotes and News Summary

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs Stock (NASDAQ: OBIO) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open6.100Close5.360
Vol / Avg.76.152K / 77.014KMkt Cap191.647M
Day Range5.320 - 6.35052 Wk Range5.870 - 23.390
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 1:09PM
Lisa Levin - Jun 22, 2023, 10:58AM
Lisa Levin - Apr 10, 2023, 12:42PM
Lisa Levin - Mar 17, 2023, 12:49PM
Lisa Levin - Feb 23, 2023, 11:15AM
Lisa Levin - Jan 30, 2023, 11:36AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 26, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 7, 2023, 8:30AM
Globe Newswire - Jun 1, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - May 12, 2023, 9:15AM
Business Wire - Mar 13, 2023, 8:31AM
Globe Newswire - Mar 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 24, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Feb 7, 2023, 8:00AM
Globe Newswire - Jan 27, 2023, 8:00AM
Full archive of press releases available on Benzinga Pro
TipRanks - Jul 3, 2023, 5:45AM
InvestorsObserver - Jun 28, 2023, 2:16PM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 26, 2023, 10:46AM
Seeking Alpha - Jun 7, 2023, 8:50AM
TipRanks - May 15, 2023, 8:15PM
TipRanks - May 14, 2023, 9:05PM
Seeking Alpha - May 12, 2023, 9:52AM
Seeking Alpha - Mar 16, 2023, 2:16PM
TipRanks - Mar 8, 2023, 2:50PM
TipRanks - Feb 7, 2023, 6:50AM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies

Earnings

see more
Q2 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2023-08-30
REV
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.280-0.400 -0.1200
REV680.000K1.164M484.000K

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target
Q

How do I buy Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Orchestra BioMed Hldgs's (OBIO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) was reported by Chardan Capital on Monday, May 15, 2023. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting OBIO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 273.13% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO)?

A

The stock price for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ: OBIO) is $5.36 last updated July 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM UTC.

Q

Does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

When is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (NASDAQ:OBIO) reporting earnings?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs’s Q2 earnings are confirmed for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

Q

Is Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Orchestra BioMed Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Orchestra BioMed Hldgs (OBIO) operate in?

A

Orchestra BioMed Hldgs is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved