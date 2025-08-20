August 20, 2025 7:38 AM 2 min read

This Applied Materials Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Bernstein analyst Lance Wilkes downgraded agilon health, inc. AGL from Outperform to Market Perform and cut the price target from $4 to $1.4. Agilon Health shares closed at $1.25 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • BTIG analyst Marie Thibault downgraded the rating for Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO from Buy to Neutral. Orchestra BioMed shares closed at $2.55 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • JP Morgan analyst Thomas Palmer downgraded General Mills, Inc. GIS from Neutral to Underweight and cut the price target from $53 to $45. General Mills shares closed at $49.91 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Daiwa Capital analyst Louis Miscioscia downgraded Applied Materials, Inc. AMAT from Outperform to Neutral and cut the price target from $185 to $170. AMAT shares closed at $162.22 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HSBC analyst Wesley Brooks downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT from Buy to Hold and slashed the price target from $15.5 to $9.5. Goodyear Tire shares closed at $8.50 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

