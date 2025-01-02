This Kopin Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Thursday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas initiated coverage on Kopin Corporation KOPN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $2. Kopin shares closed at $1.36 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- CICC initiated coverage on EHang Holdings Limited EH with an Outperform rating. EHang shares closed at $15.74 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Sean Lee initiated coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CRVS with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $11. Corvus Pharma shares closed at $5.35 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Janney Montgomery Scott analyst Daniel Cardenas initiated coverage on Norwood Financial Corp. NWFL with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $31. Norwood Financial shares closed at $27.20 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Matt Miksic initiated coverage on Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. OBIO with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $16. Orchestra BioMed shares closed at $4.00 on Tuesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying KOPN stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Loading...
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in