May 12, 2025 9:20 AM 1 min read

This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. NRSN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. NeuroSense Therapeutics shares closed at $1.0438 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage on ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. PMN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. ProMIS Neurosciences shares closed at $0.5020 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Maxim Group initiated coverage on Primis Financial Corp. FRST with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $1. Primis Finl shares closed at $8.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying NRSN stock? Here’s what analysts think:

