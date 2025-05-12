This NeuroSense Therapeutics Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 3 Initiations For Monday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

D. Boral Capital analyst Jason Kolbert initiated coverage on NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd . NRSN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. NeuroSense Therapeutics shares closed at $1.0438 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14. NeuroSense Therapeutics shares closed at $1.0438 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy initiated coverage on ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc . PMN with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. ProMIS Neurosciences shares closed at $0.5020 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

. with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $3. ProMIS Neurosciences shares closed at $0.5020 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Primis Financial Corp. FRST with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $1. Primis Finl shares closed at $8.96 on Friday. See how other analysts view this stock.

