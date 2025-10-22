Why Intuitive Surgical Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 16%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Intuitive Surgical reported revenue of $2.51 billion for the third quarter, beating analyst estimates of $2.40 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, beating analyst estimates of $1.98 per share.

Intuitive Surgical shares jumped 16.3% to $538.70 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

B eyond Meat, Inc . (NASDAQ:BYND) gained 82.1% to $6.59 in pre-market trading, continuing its rally following its addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME). The company's stock jumped 146% on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:BYND) gained 82.1% to $6.59 in pre-market trading, continuing its rally following its addition to the Roundhill Meme Stock ETF (NYSE:MEME). The company's stock jumped 146% on Tuesday. Splash Beverage Group, In c. (NASDAQ:SBEV) surged 48.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading.

c. (NASDAQ:SBEV) surged 48.4% to $2.82 in pre-market trading. reAlpha Tech Corp. (NASDAQ:AIRE) surged 42.9% to $1.04 in pre-market trading after jumping 61% on Tuesday.

AiRWA Inc. (NASDAQ:YYAI) rose 37.2% to $0.1110 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) rose 37.2% to $0.1110 in pre-market trading after dipping 19% on Tuesday. Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) gained 37.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading following the announcement that Chairman Thomas O. Hicks and Interim CEO James G. Silk converted preferred shares into common stock.

(NASDAQ:BENF) gained 37.2% to $0.67 in pre-market trading following the announcement that Chairman Thomas O. Hicks and Interim CEO James G. Silk converted preferred shares into common stock. WORK Medical Technology Group LTD (NASDAQ:WOK) surged 25.5% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. Work Medical Technology Group announced on Tuesday that it reached an investment agreement with Neologics Bioscience Inc., a Delaware-based medical tech firm focused on integrating AI and medicine.

(NASDAQ:WOK) surged 25.5% to $4.92 in pre-market trading. Work Medical Technology Group announced on Tuesday that it reached an investment agreement with Neologics Bioscience Inc., a Delaware-based medical tech firm focused on integrating AI and medicine. Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ:VICR) gained 18.4% to $77.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter results.

(NASDAQ:VICR) gained 18.4% to $77.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced better-than-expected third-quarter results. Krispy Kreme, In c. (NASDAQ:DNUT) rose 18.2% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday.

c. (NASDAQ:DNUT) rose 18.2% to $4.39 in pre-market trading after gaining 14% on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) rose 12.4% to $64.60 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

Losers

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) tumbled 57.6% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will discontinue the open-label extension for Latozinemab and reduce its workforce by about 49%.

(NASDAQ:ALEC) tumbled 57.6% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will discontinue the open-label extension for Latozinemab and reduce its workforce by about 49%. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) declined 47.3% to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Atomera will announce third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

(NASDAQ:ATOM) declined 47.3% to $2.24 in pre-market trading. Atomera will announce third quarter financial results on Tuesday, Oct. 28. Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSE:MSN) fell 32.7% to $0.5141 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 59% on Tuesday.

(NYSE:MSN) fell 32.7% to $0.5141 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 59% on Tuesday. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV) shares dipped 29.4% to $9.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:ATMV) shares dipped 29.4% to $9.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 62% on Tuesday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) fell 22.6% to $38.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:NEGG) fell 22.6% to $38.70 in pre-market trading after declining 5% on Tuesday. rYojbaba Co., Ltd . (NASDAQ:RYOJ) fell 21.2% to $17.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 140% on Tuesday.

. (NASDAQ:RYOJ) fell 21.2% to $17.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 140% on Tuesday. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) dipped 13.3% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after CEO Amy Burroughs said that the Phase 2 topline 12-week results for TERN-601 did not meet the threshold for a truly differentiated oral GLP-1RA therapy and will likely preclude further development.

(NASDAQ:TERN) dipped 13.3% to $7.00 in pre-market trading after CEO Amy Burroughs said that the Phase 2 topline 12-week results for TERN-601 did not meet the threshold for a truly differentiated oral GLP-1RA therapy and will likely preclude further development. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) fell 12.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday.

(NASDAQ:RDHL) fell 12.8% to $1.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Tuesday. Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) dipped 11.3% to $14.44 in pre-market trading. Critical Metals shares fell 17% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of 18.03 million shares.

(NASDAQ:CRML) dipped 11.3% to $14.44 in pre-market trading. Critical Metals shares fell 17% on Tuesday after the company announced an offering of 18.03 million shares. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) fell 6.9% to $1,156.00 in pre-market trading as the company reported downbeat third-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock