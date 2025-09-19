Coreweave logo on mobile
CoreWeave, Barrick Mining, FedEx And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Friday.

Shares of CoreWeave, Inc. CRWV rose sharply during Friday's session after Loop Capital initiated coverage with a Buy rating and announced a $165 price target.

CoreWeave shares jumped 4.8% to $127.15 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Quantum Computing Inc. QUBT shares jumped 22.5% to $22.47.
  • WhiteFiber, Inc. WYFI gained 17.6% to $27.53. Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi, on Thursday, maintained Whitefiber with a Buy and raised the price target from $25 to $28.
  • Serve Robotics Inc. SERV rose 17% to $15.09.
  • Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. AQST rose 16.5% to $5.75. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently informed Aquestive Therapeutics that an advisory committee meeting is not required for Anaphylm (dibutepinephrine) Sublingual Film.
  • PureTech Health plc PRTC gained 16.2% to $17.08.
  • NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE rose 15.3% to $44.10.
  • Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG jumped 15% to $53.51.
  • Oklo Inc. OKLO gained 14.4% to $120.13, continuing its impressive 60% monthly rally.
  • NuScale Power Corporation SMR rose 12.6% to $42.99.
  • Centrus Energy Corp. LEU gained 9.4% to $287.38.
  • Symbotic Inc. SYM shares rose 8.5% to $55.59.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc. RGTI gained 8.5% to $26.98. Rigetti said it was awarded a three-year $5.8 million contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance superconducting quantum networking in collaboration with QphoX, a Dutch quantum technology startup.
  • Barrick Mining Corporation B rose 7% to $32.17. B of A Securities analyst Lawson Winder maintained Barrick Mining with a Neutral and raised the price target from $29 to $34.
  • FedEx Corporation FDX gained 2.4% to $231.98 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales. Multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock following the report.

Photo via Shutterstock

