Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.