QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.35 - 20.04
Vol / Avg.
136.3K/490.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.05 - 31.48
Mkt Cap
573.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.81
P/E
4.66
EPS
0.62
Shares
29.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 12:16PM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 1:21PM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 5:32PM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 11:54AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 7:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 7:36AM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 6:01AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 6:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 17, 2021, 8:44AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Conn's Inc is a United-States-based specialty retailer primarily engaged in the sale of durable consumer goods and related services. The company operates through two segments. The retail segment sells a broad range of merchandise, including furniture and mattress products, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office products. The credit segment provides credit solutions for credit constrained consumers based on customer risk and income level. A material portion of the company's customers finance purchases through its credit segment. The company focuses its business in the U.S., and generates most of its revenue from the retail segment.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5900.600 0.0100
REV383.170M405.458M22.288M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Conn's Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Conn's (CONN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Conn's's (CONN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Conn's (CONN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) was reported by Stifel on June 11, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CONN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -53.69% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Conn's (CONN)?

A

The stock price for Conn's (NASDAQ: CONN) is $19.435 last updated Today at 3:51:28 PM.

Q

Does Conn's (CONN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Conn's.

Q

When is Conn's (NASDAQ:CONN) reporting earnings?

A

Conn's’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 30, 2022.

Q

Is Conn's (CONN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Conn's.

Q

What sector and industry does Conn's (CONN) operate in?

A

Conn's is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.