Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Logitech International
Logitech International Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $60.00 expecting LOGI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -1.30% downside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Logitech International maintained their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Logitech International, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Logitech International was filed on May 4, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 4, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Logitech International (LOGI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $75.00 to $60.00. The current price Logitech International (LOGI) is trading at is $60.79, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.