Limestone Bancorp Inc is a US-based bank holding company for Limestone Bank. It offers full-service banking facilities including personal banking and business banking facilities. The bank operates its business in various countries offering a variety of products and services. It serves various markets such as the Southern and South-Central Kentucky from banking centers across various counties.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4300.450 0.0200
REV12.000M12.991M991.000K

Limestone Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Limestone Bancorp (LMST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Limestone Bancorp's (LMST) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Limestone Bancorp (LMST) stock?

A

The latest price target for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) was reported by Raymond James on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting LMST to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.90% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Limestone Bancorp (LMST)?

A

The stock price for Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) is $18.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Limestone Bancorp (LMST) pay a dividend?

A

The next Limestone Bancorp (LMST) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.

Q

When is Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) reporting earnings?

A

Limestone Bancorp’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 20, 2022.

Q

Is Limestone Bancorp (LMST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Limestone Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Limestone Bancorp (LMST) operate in?

A

Limestone Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.