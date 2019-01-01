Latin Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Its asset portfolio includes the Organullo Gold project; Esperanza Project, Tres Cerros Project, Mina Angela Project, Ana Maria Project, Crosby Project, and El Quemado Project in Argentina and also has project in Peru.