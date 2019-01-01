QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/49.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.18
Mkt Cap
5.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
16.58
EPS
0
Shares
57.3M
Outstanding
Latin Metals Inc is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Its asset portfolio includes the Organullo Gold project; Esperanza Project, Tres Cerros Project, Mina Angela Project, Ana Maria Project, Crosby Project, and El Quemado Project in Argentina and also has project in Peru.

Latin Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Latin Metals (LMSQF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Latin Metals (OTCQB: LMSQF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Latin Metals's (LMSQF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Latin Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Latin Metals (LMSQF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Latin Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Latin Metals (LMSQF)?

A

The stock price for Latin Metals (OTCQB: LMSQF) is $0.0929 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:09:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Latin Metals (LMSQF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Latin Metals.

Q

When is Latin Metals (OTCQB:LMSQF) reporting earnings?

A

Latin Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Latin Metals (LMSQF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Latin Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Latin Metals (LMSQF) operate in?

A

Latin Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.