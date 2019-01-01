QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.15 - 0.23
Mkt Cap
19.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
118.5M
Outstanding
The Limestone Boat Co Ltd has a Limestone brand renowned for its timeless design, big water performance, quality manufacturing, and durability. It has dealer partners throughout the United States and the Canadian Great Lakes Region. The company is the builder of Limestone, Aquasport, and Boca Bay brands. It has an operational facility in White Bluff and Tennessee.

Limestone Boat Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Limestone Boat (LMSBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Limestone Boat (OTCPK: LMSBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Limestone Boat's (LMSBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Limestone Boat.

Q

What is the target price for Limestone Boat (LMSBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Limestone Boat

Q

Current Stock Price for Limestone Boat (LMSBF)?

A

The stock price for Limestone Boat (OTCPK: LMSBF) is $0.1613 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 20:20:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Limestone Boat (LMSBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Limestone Boat.

Q

When is Limestone Boat (OTCPK:LMSBF) reporting earnings?

A

Limestone Boat does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Limestone Boat (LMSBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Limestone Boat.

Q

What sector and industry does Limestone Boat (LMSBF) operate in?

A

Limestone Boat is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.