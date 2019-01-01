QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/946.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.77 - 36.67
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
171.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 4:41PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 9:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 7:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 5:00PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 4:29PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:54AM
Benzinga - Oct 22, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 6:07AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-18
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0100.070 0.0600
REV67.100M69.307M2.207M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KnowBe4 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KnowBe4 (KNBE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KnowBe4's (KNBE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for KnowBe4 (KNBE) stock?

A

The latest price target for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 17, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting KNBE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.33% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for KnowBe4 (KNBE)?

A

The stock price for KnowBe4 (NASDAQ: KNBE) is $17.89 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does KnowBe4 (KNBE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for KnowBe4.

Q

When is KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) reporting earnings?

A

KnowBe4’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 18, 2022.

Q

Is KnowBe4 (KNBE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KnowBe4.

Q

What sector and industry does KnowBe4 (KNBE) operate in?

A

KnowBe4 is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.