Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
1.86/1.91%
52 Wk
92.65 - 128
Mkt Cap
15.7B
Payout Ratio
40.53
Open
-
P/E
22.89
EPS
0.9
Shares
161.2M
Outstanding
Knorr-Bremse AG is engaged in the development, production, marketing, and servicing of Automotive parts. It operates its business activities in two divisions: Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. Its product portfolio comprises Braking, entrance, and HVAC systems; power electric and control technology; digital solutions; couplers; signal systems; pneumatic braking systems; energy supply and distribution systems; wiper and wash systems; and others. Its geographical segments are Europe/Africa, North America, South America, and Asia-Pacific.

Knorr-Bremse Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK: KNBHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Knorr-Bremse's (KNBHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Knorr-Bremse.

Q

What is the target price for Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Knorr-Bremse

Q

Current Stock Price for Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF)?

A

The stock price for Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK: KNBHF) is $97.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:06:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Knorr-Bremse.

Q

When is Knorr-Bremse (OTCPK:KNBHF) reporting earnings?

A

Knorr-Bremse does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Knorr-Bremse.

Q

What sector and industry does Knorr-Bremse (KNBHF) operate in?

A

Knorr-Bremse is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.