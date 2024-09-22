Elon Musk Says Biden Belied His 2020 Expectations And Turned Out To Be A 'Radical Leftist Puppet': Why Billionaire Is Supporting Trump This Time Around

In a Saturday X exchange with venture capitalist Vinod Khosla, Elon Musk explained his reason for endorsing Donald Trump in the 2024 race.
Pro- Biden In 2020: Unlike Trump and his team, Musk doesn’t think the 2020 election wasn’t stolen. Musk had a different explanation for the Democratic Party’s win. “All the independent voters I know, myself included, leaned towards [Joe] Biden, thinking he would be a milquetoast moderate. Boring, but moderate,” he said.
Incidentally, Khosla also identified himself as an independent. “Remember I am an independent, not a democrat or a republican. There are democrats, independents, republicans and then there are a**hole MAGA extremists,” he had said.
See Also: Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Is Positioning For Kamala Harris Win With His $277B Cash Pile As Pro-Trumper John Paulson Warns Of Equity Market Exit
What’s Has Changed: Explaining why he changed side this time around, Musk said Biden turned out to be a “radical leftist puppet of the machine who loves overreaching bureaucracy, just like Kamala [Harris].”
That’s why Musk and almost all independent voters he knew were supporting Trump this time, he said.
Taking a potshot at Khosla, Musk said, “Now, you stop being a damn hypocrite and have some empathy for small towns throughout America getting swamped by 10,000+ poorly vetted migrants. It's not right.”
Replying to him, the Sun Microsystems co-founder said, “I have to agree that Biden’s treatment of Tesla as the EV leader was unfair so I understand your ire towards him.” It is a known secret that the Biden administration valued General Motors and Ford over Tesla as flagbearers of the U.S. electric vehicle revolution.
Check This Out:
- Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.