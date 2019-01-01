QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Kinbasha Gaming International Inc owns and operates retail gaming parlors. The company is engaged in the ownership and operation of retail gaming establishments, which allows customers to play the game of chance known as pachinko. Pachinko is played on a device which resembles a slot machine. It operates around 21 pachinko parlors in the Japanese prefectures of Ibaraki, Tokyo and Chiba.

Kinbasha Gaming Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kinbasha Gaming (KNBA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kinbasha Gaming (OTCEM: KNBA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kinbasha Gaming's (KNBA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kinbasha Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Kinbasha Gaming (KNBA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kinbasha Gaming

Q

Current Stock Price for Kinbasha Gaming (KNBA)?

A

The stock price for Kinbasha Gaming (OTCEM: KNBA) is $0.0003 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 17:26:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kinbasha Gaming (KNBA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kinbasha Gaming.

Q

When is Kinbasha Gaming (OTCEM:KNBA) reporting earnings?

A

Kinbasha Gaming does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kinbasha Gaming (KNBA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kinbasha Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Kinbasha Gaming (KNBA) operate in?

A

Kinbasha Gaming is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.