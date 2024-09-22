Warren Buffett's Definition Of Success Has Nothing To Do With Wealth But About These 2 Things: Here's Why Ultra-Rich Are Often Miserable

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, who has tasted huge success in the investment world, has a philosophical take on what defines success. His take on success and his success mantra are worth emulating to keep anyone on an even keel.

Buffet’s Take On True Success: If you get to be 65 years, or 70 years and later, and the people that you want to love you actually love you, you are a success, said Buffett in an interview with Yahoo Finance in 2019.

He also made the point that he has seen very, very wealthy people, so wealthy that they give testimonial interviews to, and name schools after, and everything, but they’re miserable. Nobody loves them, he added.

Buffett has often stressed that money doesn’t buy happiness and he lives out this philosophy by living a relatively modest lifestyle. In the Forbes billionaires list, he is in the sixth place, boasting of $143.7 billion in wealth. He is also known for his charity, having pledged 99% of his wealth to philanthropy during his lifetime or at death.

See Also: Elon Musk Says Warren Buffett Is Positioning For Kamala Harris Win With His $277B Cash Pile As Pro-Trumper John Paulson Warns Of Equity Market Exit

How To Succeed In Life: When the investment guru was asked to give advice as to how to succeed in life, he said by far the best investment one can make is in oneself. Buffett said he used to advise students that if they learned to communicate better, both orally and written, they can increase their value at least by 50%.

One has to be able to get their ideas across, he said, adding that acquiring it is easy. He noted that he took a Dale Carnegie course for it.

“If you invest in yourself nobody can take it away from you I mean you and the second thing,” Buffett said.

Secondly he said one should take care of their mind and body. “You get exactly one mind and one body in this world. And you can’t start taking care of it when you’re 50,” he said.

A life advice he gave out was to associate with people that are better than you. “You will go in the direction of the people that you associate with and you want to have the right heroes,” he said, adding that if you want to emulate somebody better, you better pick very carefully whom you want to emulate.

Buffett said of the people who you admire, who you want to copy and the most important for most people is their spouse. “You’ll want to pick a spouse that’s a little better than you,” he said.

Read Next: