QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.8K
Div / Yield
0.56/3.42%
52 Wk
15.73 - 20.57
Mkt Cap
13.7B
Payout Ratio
104.23
Open
-
P/E
30.31
EPS
33.44
Shares
833.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kirin is the second largest brewer by value in Japan, with an estimated 37.2% volume share in beer and beer-like category as of 2020. It holds a top share in happoshu (low-malt beer) and new genre (no-malt beer) categories. Apart from beer, it also operates a wide range of acholic and soft beverage products in Japan. It has made several acquisitions including Lion Nathan and National Foods in Oceania, the second-largest Brazilian brewer Schincariol, and Myanmar Brewery over the past decade. Management has shifted focus back to the domestic brewery after a painful exit from Brazil in 2017, and has identified craft beer and healthcare as new growth drivers. Overseas business represents about 36% of group's sales. It also owns a 48.6% stake in the largest Filipino brewer San Miguel.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kirin Holdings Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK: KNBWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kirin Holdings Co's (KNBWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kirin Holdings Co.

Q

What is the target price for Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kirin Holdings Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWF)?

A

The stock price for Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK: KNBWF) is $16.42 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kirin Holdings Co.

Q

When is Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK:KNBWF) reporting earnings?

A

Kirin Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kirin Holdings Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Kirin Holdings Co (KNBWF) operate in?

A

Kirin Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.