|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK: KNBWF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Kirin Holdings Co.
There is no analysis for Kirin Holdings Co
The stock price for Kirin Holdings Co (OTCPK: KNBWF) is $16.42 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 16:32:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Kirin Holdings Co.
Kirin Holdings Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Kirin Holdings Co.
Kirin Holdings Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.