How To Earn $500 A Month From J.Jill Stock Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

J.Jill, Inc. JILL will release its first-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Wednesday, June 11.

Analysts expect the Quincy, Massachusetts-based company to report quarterly earnings at 87 cents per share. That’s down from $1.22 per share in the year-ago period. J.Jill projects quarterly revenue of $156.77 million, compared to $161.51 million a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

With the recent buzz around J.Jill, some investors may be eyeing potential gains from the company's dividends too. As of now, J.Jill offers an annual dividend yield of 1.87%, which is a quarterly dividend amount of 8 per share (32 cents a year).

To figure out how to earn $500 monthly from J.Jill, we start with the yearly target of $6,000 ($500 x 12 months).

Next, we take this amount and divide it by J.Jill’s $0.32 dividend: $6,000 / 0.32 = 18,750 shares.

So, an investor would need to own approximately $321,563 worth of J.Jill, or 18,750 shares to generate a monthly dividend income of $500.

Assuming a more conservative goal of $100 monthly ($1,200 annually), we do the same calculation: $1,200 / $0.32 = 3,750 shares, or $64,313 to generate a monthly dividend income of $100.

Note that dividend yield can change on a rolling basis, as the dividend payment and the stock price both fluctuate over time.

The dividend yield is calculated by dividing the annual dividend payment by the current stock price. As the stock price changes, the dividend yield will also change.

For example, if a stock pays an annual dividend of $2 and its current price is $50, its dividend yield would be 4%. However, if the stock price increases to $60, the dividend yield would decrease to 3.33% ($2/$60).

Conversely, if the stock price decreases to $40, the dividend yield would increase to 5% ($2/$40).

Further, the dividend payment itself can also change over time, which can also impact the dividend yield. If a company increases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will increase even if the stock price remains unchanged. Similarly, if a company decreases its dividend payment, the dividend yield will decrease.

JILL Price Action: Shares of J.Jill gained by 1.7% to close at $17.15 on Monday.

On June 5, Telsey Advisory Group’ analyst’s Dana Telsey maintained J.Jill with a Market Perform and a $21 price target.

Loading... Loading...

Read More:

Image: Shutterstock