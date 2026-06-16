Inflation Fears Are Back For Consumers—But These 3 Apparel Stocks Just Saw Their Value Scores Improve

Inflation fears are back for consumers, but three apparel and footwear stocks are flashing a different signal on Wall Street: improving value rankings.

The Edge Ranking Move

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Lands' End posted the strongest value reading among the group, rising from 72.06 to 99.66, placing the apparel retailer near the very top of the market on the value scale.

LE stock was down 15.08% year-to-date, but 39.16% higher over the year.

Caleres, the parent of Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, Allen Edmonds, Naturalizer and Vionic, also saw its value score improve sharply, climbing from 27.39 to 62.08. The stock also shows positive short-, medium- and long-term price trends, with a momentum score of 80.98 and quality score of 65.50.

Calrose 15.53% YTD and it was 14.22% higher over the year.

JJill's value score improved from 12.63 to 32.29. While still below the other two names, the move marks a notable improvement for the women's apparel retailer. J.Jill also carries a strong growth score of 98.46, though its long-term price trend remains negative.

With a 7% year-to-date gain, JILL was higher by 8.50% over the year.

The value score measures a stock's relative worth by comparing the market price against fundamental measures including earnings, sales, assets and operating performance.

Consumer Inflation Fears Return

The ranking moves come as inflation concerns among U.S. consumers appear to be intensifying.

That marks the highest proportion since March 2025, according to the post, and reflects a sharp shift in consumer psychology as Middle East tensions keep inflation risk in focus.

The Retail Read-Through

For apparel retailers, the setup is mixed but meaningful. Inflation pressure can weigh on discretionary spending, but it can also push shoppers toward value, promotions and trusted lower-price brands.

That makes the improving value rankings in Caleres, J.Jill and Lands' End notable. Investors are not just watching whether consumers spend — they are watching where price-sensitive consumers still find room to buy.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock