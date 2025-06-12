June 12, 2025 9:03 AM 3 min read

DoorDash To Rally More Than 12%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Barclays raised Victoria’s Secret & Co. VSCO price target from $22 to $23. Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an Overweight rating. Victoria’s Secret shares closed at $21.00 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • WestPark Capital increased the price target for Oracle Corporation ORCL from $195 to $246. WestPark Capital analyst Curtis Shauger maintained a Buy rating. Oracle shares closed at $176.38 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. raised Exelixis, Inc. EXEL price target from $40 to $47. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Robert Burns maintained a Buy rating. Exelixis shares closed at $41.43 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised the price target for Fabrinet FN from $250 to $290. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Fabrinet shares closed at $243.20 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Telsey Advisory Group slashed the price target for J.Jill, Inc. JILL from $21 to $17. Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained a Market Perform rating. J.Jill shares closed at $14.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Rosenblatt raised Calix, Inc. CALX price target from $52 to $56. Rosenblatt analyst Mike Genovese maintained a Buy rating. Calix shares settled at $47.88 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • B of A Securities raised DoorDash, Inc. DASH price target from $230 to $245. B of A Securities analyst Michael McGovern maintained a Buy rating. DoorDash shares closed at $217.80 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Stephens & Co. increased Darden Restaurants, Inc. DRI price target from $178 to $200. Stephens & Co. analyst Jim Salera maintained an Equal-Weight rating. Darden Restaurants shares closed at $217.67 on Wednesday.  See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Deutsche Bank cut the price target for United Natural Foods, Inc. UNFI from $33 to $24. Deutsche Bank analyst Krisztina Katai maintained a Hold rating. United Natural Foods shares settled at $22.13 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays raised Dana Incorporated DAN price target from $20 to $25. Barclays analyst Dan Levy maintained an Overweight rating. Dana shares closed at $17.71 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Photo via Shutterstock

