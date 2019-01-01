Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Immersion beat estimated earnings by 33.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.2 versus an estimate of $0.15.
Revenue was up $149.00 thousand from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 5.38% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Immersion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.15
|0.17
|0.16
|0.09
|EPS Actual
|0.17
|0.15
|0.23
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|8.20M
|9.50M
|9.37M
|7.25M
|Revenue Actual
|9.75M
|7.17M
|11.01M
|7.16M
