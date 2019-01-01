Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.490
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Imago BioSciences Questions & Answers
When is Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) reporting earnings?
Imago BioSciences (IMGO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 18, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO)?
The Actual EPS was $-8.13, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Imago BioSciences’s (NASDAQ:IMGO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
