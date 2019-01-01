QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Image Metrics Inc is engaged in the business of providing technology-based facial animation solutions to the interactive entertainment industry.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Image Metrics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Image Metrics (IMGX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Image Metrics (OTCEM: IMGX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Image Metrics's (IMGX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Image Metrics.

Q

What is the target price for Image Metrics (IMGX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Image Metrics

Q

Current Stock Price for Image Metrics (IMGX)?

A

The stock price for Image Metrics (OTCEM: IMGX) is $0.0102 last updated Thu Sep 23 2021 19:42:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Image Metrics (IMGX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Image Metrics.

Q

When is Image Metrics (OTCEM:IMGX) reporting earnings?

A

Image Metrics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Image Metrics (IMGX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Image Metrics.

Q

What sector and industry does Image Metrics (IMGX) operate in?

A

Image Metrics is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.