Freeport-McMoRan, Harmony Biosciences, Cohu, And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 150 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX shares declined 16.4% to $37.94 after the company issued third-quarter sales guidance.

Also, the company reported that two PT Freeport Indonesia team members were fatally injured from the Grasberg Block Cave mine mud rush incident and that five team members remain missing.

Freeport-McMoRan shares dipped 16.4% to $37.94 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Z hengye Biotechnology Holding Limited ZYBT shares dipped 28.2% to $5.02.

shares dipped 28.2% to $5.02. YD Bio Ltd YDES fell 15% to $17.91.

fell 15% to $17.91. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc . HRMY fell 14.6% to $27.36 after the company announced its Phase 3 registrational clinical trial of ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome did not meet the primary endpoint of improvement in social avoidance primarily due to a higher than expected placebo response rate. Also, Needham lowered its price target on the stock from $48 to $41.

. fell 14.6% to $27.36 after the company announced its Phase 3 registrational clinical trial of ZYN002 in Fragile X syndrome did not meet the primary endpoint of improvement in social avoidance primarily due to a higher than expected placebo response rate. Also, Needham lowered its price target on the stock from $48 to $41. Cohu, Inc . COHU fell 12.7% to $19.85 after the company announced an offering of convertible senior notes.

. fell 12.7% to $19.85 after the company announced an offering of convertible senior notes. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL declined 12.7% to $29.69.

declined 12.7% to $29.69. BGM Group Ltd. BGM fell 12.2% to $10.31.

fell 12.2% to $10.31. Worthington Enterprises, Inc . WOR dipped 11.3% to $53.43 following first-quarter results.

. dipped 11.3% to $53.43 following first-quarter results. QMMM Holdings Limited QMMM dipped 11% to $97.00.

dipped 11% to $97.00. Astera Labs, Inc. ALAB fell 10.6% to $205.65.

fell 10.6% to $205.65. Sandisk Corporation SNDK dipped 8.2% to $97.68.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock