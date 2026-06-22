SL Science Holding, Alamos Gold And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the S&P 500 futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Net revenue fell by or 35% to around $2.20 million for the year. Net loss for the year was approximately $3.82 million, versus a year-ago net loss of approximately $1.19 million.

SL Science shares dipped 11.4% to $5.13 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

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