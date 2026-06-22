Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Movers
June 22, 2026 8:02 AM 1 min read

SL Science Holding, Alamos Gold And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the S&P 500 futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.

Net revenue fell by or 35% to around $2.20 million for the year. Net loss for the year was approximately $3.82 million, versus a year-ago net loss of approximately $1.19 million.

SL Science shares dipped 11.4% to $5.13 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved