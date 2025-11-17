Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Quantum Computing posted quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, compared to market estimates of loss of 6 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $384.000K, beating expectations of $116.667K.

Quantum Computing shares jumped 23.5% to $13.09 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) surged 98.6% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 50% on Friday.

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) gained 38.6% to $0.6230 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.

Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) rose 36.7% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Genius Group files Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial for alleged market manipulation.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) surged 27.8% to $2.11 in pre-market trading following upbeat third-quarter results.

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) surged 22.3% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT) gained 18% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) gained 17.6% to $0.9528 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.

Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) rose 14.8% to $6.96 in pre-market trading. The company reported third-quarter results on Friday. EPS loss was 10 cents in the quarter compared to a loss of 23 cents in the prior year quarter.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) gained 14.6% to $22.07 in pre-market trading following a report that Warburg Pincus and Permira are in talks to acquire the investment and accounting software maker.

Losers