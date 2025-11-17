key stock movers
November 17, 2025 4:42 AM 3 min read

Why Quantum Computing Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Shares of Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT) rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Quantum Computing posted quarterly earnings of 1 cent per share, compared to market estimates of loss of 6 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $384.000K, beating expectations of $116.667K.

Quantum Computing shares jumped 23.5% to $13.09 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:WSHP) surged 98.6% to $60.00 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 50% on Friday.
  • MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSPR) gained 38.6% to $0.6230 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.
  • Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) rose 36.7% to $1.18 in pre-market trading. Genius Group files Federal Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial for alleged market manipulation.
  • Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) surged 27.8% to $2.11 in pre-market trading following upbeat third-quarter results.
  • Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) surged 22.3% to $2.15 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.
  • Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT) gained 18% to $1.29 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday.
  • Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DFLI) gained 17.6% to $0.9528 in pre-market trading after the company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
  • Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML) rose 14.8% to $6.96 in pre-market trading. The company reported third-quarter results on Friday. EPS loss was 10 cents in the quarter compared to a loss of 23 cents in the prior year quarter.
  • Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) gained 14.6% to $22.07 in pre-market trading following a report that Warburg Pincus and Permira are in talks to acquire the investment and accounting software maker.

Losers

  • Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) tumbled 39.5% to $1.27 in pre-market trading after the company reported third-quarter loss of 1 cent per share and announced voluntary delisting of common shares from Nasdaq.
  • Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) declined 28.6% to $0.1070 in pre-market trading after the company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
    • GT Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:GTBP) fell 25.2% to $0.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 26% on Friday.
  • Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ:CYCU) fell 18.7% to $5.14 in pre-market trading after gaining 51% on Friday.
  • OneConstruction Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ONEG) shares dipped 15.7% to $4.33 in pre-market trading after falling 50% on Friday.
  • urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ:UGRO) dipped 12.4% to $0.22 in pre-market trading.
  • OS Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:OSTX) dipped 11.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Xwell Inc (NASDAQ:XWEL) fell 9.8% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after the company reported a third-quarter loss of 26 cents per share.
  • Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ:YDKG) fell 6.4% to $1.59 in pre-market trading after declining 15% on Friday.
  • Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 6.1% to $2.11 in pre-market trading after declining 10% on Friday.

