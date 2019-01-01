QQQ
Range
12.05 - 13.29
Vol / Avg.
382.9K/486.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
12.71 - 48.88
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.02
P/E
-
EPS
-0.44
Shares
98.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ForgeRock Inc is a next-generation cloud identity company. Its products include Identity Management, Access Management, Identity Governance, AI-powered Autonomous Identity. Its revenue includes recurring revenue from term licenses, SaaS, and maintenance and support which it refers to as subscription revenue. It generates revenues from the Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

ForgeRock Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ForgeRock (FORG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ForgeRock's (FORG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ForgeRock (FORG) stock?

A

The latest price target for ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting FORG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 119.16% upside). 8 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ForgeRock (FORG)?

A

The stock price for ForgeRock (NYSE: FORG) is $12.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ForgeRock (FORG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ForgeRock.

Q

When is ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) reporting earnings?

A

ForgeRock’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 1, 2022.

Q

Is ForgeRock (FORG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ForgeRock.

Q

What sector and industry does ForgeRock (FORG) operate in?

A

ForgeRock is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.