Forge Group
(OTCPK:FIGP)
$12.00
-0.05[-0.41%]
At close: Aug 24

Forge Group (OTC:FIGP), Quotes and News Summary

Forge Group (OTC: FIGP)

Forge Group Inc provides commercial automobile insurance products targeted to owners and operators of taxi cabs, passenger sedans, and other light transportation vehicles, including golf carts and school vans. It manages business through two segments: insurance and commercial real estate investments.
Read More

Forge Group Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Forge Group (FIGP) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Forge Group (OTCPK: FIGP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Forge Group's (FIGP) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Forge Group.

Q
What is the target price for Forge Group (FIGP) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Forge Group

Q
Current Stock Price for Forge Group (FIGP)?
A

The stock price for Forge Group (OTCPK: FIGP) is $12 last updated August 24, 2022, 7:24 PM UTC.

Q
Does Forge Group (FIGP) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forge Group.

Q
When is Forge Group (OTCPK:FIGP) reporting earnings?
A

Forge Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Forge Group (FIGP) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Forge Group.

Q
What sector and industry does Forge Group (FIGP) operate in?
A

Forge Group is in the Financial Services sector and Insurance—Property & Casualty industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.