Range
0.99 - 0.99
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.99 - 6
Mkt Cap
45.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.99
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
45.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Forge Innovation Development Corp is a real estate development company. The company is engaged in commercial and residential land development, including purchase and sale of real estate, targeting properties in Southern California. Its primary business is to acquire land and develop and sell fully constructed homes and commercial property such as stores, offices, and private schools, among others to non-affiliated third parties. It also intends to invest its funds in income-yielding properties.

Forge Innovation Dev Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Forge Innovation Dev (FGNV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Forge Innovation Dev (OTCQB: FGNV) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Forge Innovation Dev's (FGNV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Forge Innovation Dev.

Q

What is the target price for Forge Innovation Dev (FGNV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Forge Innovation Dev

Q

Current Stock Price for Forge Innovation Dev (FGNV)?

A

The stock price for Forge Innovation Dev (OTCQB: FGNV) is $0.99 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:31:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Forge Innovation Dev (FGNV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Forge Innovation Dev.

Q

When is Forge Innovation Dev (OTCQB:FGNV) reporting earnings?

A

Forge Innovation Dev does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Forge Innovation Dev (FGNV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Forge Innovation Dev.

Q

What sector and industry does Forge Innovation Dev (FGNV) operate in?

A

Forge Innovation Dev is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.