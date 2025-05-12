May 12, 2025 8:31 AM 3 min read

Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Explode This Month

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Energy Recovery Inc ERII

  • On May 7, Energy Recovery reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. The company's stock fell around 28% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $10.86.
  • RSI Value: 20.2
  • ERII Price Action: Shares of Energy Recovery fell 7.2% to close at $11.37 on Friday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 91.92 Momentum score with Value at 93.51.

Insperity Inc NSP 

  • On April 29, Insperity reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results, cut its FY25 adjusted EPS guidance, and issued second-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates. “Our first quarter financial results, reflecting macro-economic turbulence and healthcare cost volatility, are in stark contrast with the solid execution of our game plan for building the foundation for future growth acceleration,” said Paul J. Sarvadi, Insperity chairman and chief executive officer. The company's stock fell around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $61.54.
  • RSI Value: 29.8
  • NSP Price Action: Shares of Insperity fell 0.7% to close at $65.92 on Friday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s charting tool helped identify the trend in NSP stock.

Mistras Group Inc MG

  • On May 7, Mistras Group reported worse-than-expected first-quarter financial results. Natalia Shuman, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “Despite the larger than anticipated year-over-year decline in revenue driven by overall market uncertainty, we were nevertheless able to rapidly calibrate costs and expenses down during the first quarter to our revenue level, in order to preserve our operational metrics. With a continued focus on cost and expense management, including a reduction in our administrative support functional costs, and coupled with anticipated revenue growth across all primary industries, we are confident these drivers will provide an improvement in key profitability measures over the remainder of the year.” The company's stock fell around 16% over the past five days and has a 52-week low of $7.06.
  • RSI Value: 28.9
  • MG Price Action: Shares of Mistras gained 0.4% to close at $7.82 on Friday.
  • Benzinga Pro’s signals feature notified of a potential breakout in MG shares.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ERII Logo
ERIIEnergy Recovery Inc
$11.602.02%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
21.95
Growth
46.92
Quality
58.67
Value
53.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
MG Logo
MGMISTRAS Group Inc
$7.67-1.92%
NSP Logo
NSPInsperity Inc
$65.92-%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
Long IdeasNewsPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasindustrialsOversold StocksPro ProjectRSI
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved