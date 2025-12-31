Vanda Pharmaceuticals, One Stop Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORIS) announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a controlling stake in Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., a leading tea producer in Yingshan County, Hubei Province, according to Benzinga Pro. Oriental Rise shares jumped 47.5% to $1.80 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:ORIS) announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a controlling stake in Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., a leading tea producer in Yingshan County, Hubei Province, according to Benzinga Pro. Oriental Rise shares jumped 47.5% to $1.80 in after-hours trading. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of NEREUS (tradipitant), an oral neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist, for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting in adults. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares surged 20.2% to $8.45 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ:VNDA) announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of NEREUS (tradipitant), an oral neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist, for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting in adults. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares surged 20.2% to $8.45 in the after-hours trading session. Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE:ELLO) posted third-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's sales rose to $14.944 million from $13.555 million. Ellomay Capital shares jumped 16.6% to close at $26.20 on Tuesday.

Check out our premarket coverage here

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) filed for a common stock offering of up to $200 million. FuelCell Energy shares fell 5% to $7.54 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ:FCEL) filed for a common stock offering of up to $200 million. FuelCell Energy shares fell 5% to $7.54 in after-hours trading. One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) agreed to sell all assets and operations of Bressner Technology GmbH to Hiper Euro GMBH for $22.4 million. The company also lowered its FY2025 sales guidance on Bressner discontinuation. One Stop Systems shares rose 1.7% to $7.27 in the after-hours trading session.

Check This Out:

Photo: Shutterstock