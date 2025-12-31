Wall St written on a sign post
December 31, 2025 1:19 AM 2 min read

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, One Stop Systems And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Oriental Rise Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORIS) announced a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire a controlling stake in Hubei Daguan Tea Industry Group Co. Ltd., a leading tea producer in Yingshan County, Hubei Province, according to Benzinga Pro. Oriental Rise shares jumped 47.5% to $1.80 in after-hours trading.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of NEREUS (tradipitant), an oral neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist, for the prevention of motion-induced vomiting in adults. Vanda Pharmaceuticals shares surged 20.2% to $8.45 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE:ELLO) posted third-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's sales rose to $14.944 million from $13.555 million. Ellomay Capital shares jumped 16.6% to close at $26.20 on Tuesday.

  • FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) filed for a common stock offering of up to $200 million. FuelCell Energy shares fell 5% to $7.54 in after-hours trading.
  • One Stop Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) agreed to sell all assets and operations of Bressner Technology GmbH to Hiper Euro GMBH for $22.4 million. The company also lowered its FY2025 sales guidance on Bressner discontinuation. One Stop Systems shares rose 1.7% to $7.27 in the after-hours trading session.

