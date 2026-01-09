Top 3 Utilities Stocks That May Fall Off A Cliff In January

As of Jan. 9, 2026, three stocks in the utilities sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT)

On Dec. 8, JP Morgan analyst Mark Strouse downgraded Enlight Renewable Energy from Neutral to Underweight and maintained the price target of $35. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $51.50.

RSI Value: 71.9

71.9 ENLT Price Action: Shares of Enlight Renewable Energy gained 1.6% to close at $50.35 on Thursday.

Edge Stock Ratings: 97.50 Momentum score with Value at 12.37.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (NYSE:HE)

On Jan. 6, Reuters reported that Hawaiian Electric reached a $47.75 million shareholder settlement over Maui wildfires. The company's stock gained around 11% over the past five days and has a 52-week high of $13.91.

RSI Value: 71.1

71.1 HE Price Action: Shares of Hawaiian Electric rose 2% to close at $13.66 on Thursday.

Ellomay Capital Ltd (NYSE:ELLO)

On Dec. 30, Ellomay Capital posted third-quarter earnings of 93 cents per share, up from 52 cents per share in the year-ago period. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $28.49.

RSI Value: 75.5

75.5 ELLO Price Action: Shares of Ellomay Capital gained 4.9% to close at $28.40 on Thursday.

