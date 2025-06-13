Unusual Machines, Celldex Therapeutics, RH And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

June 13, 2025 10:11 AM 2 min read

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 600 points on Friday.

Shares of Unusual Machines, Inc. UMAC rose sharply during Friday's session after the company agreed to acquire Rotor Lab in all-stock deal valued at $7 million. The company also announced termination of definitive agreement to acquire Aloft.

Unusual Machines shares jumped 19.5% to $9.85 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • RH RH shares jumped 22.8% to $217.17 after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results and announced it is maintaining its current FY25 guidance despite tariff and macroeconomic event uncertainty.
  • AleAnna, Inc. ANNA gained 18.3% to $10.40.
  • Columbus Circle Capital Corp I CCCM rose 13.5% to $11.95.
  • Darling Ingredients Inc. DAR surged 11.4% to $35.08.
  • Maase Inc. MAAS rose 11.1% to $3.00.
  • Sasol Limited SSL gained 10.8% to $5.38.
  • Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. CLDX climbed 9.9% to $22.36 as the company announced 76-week results from Barzolvolimab Phase 2 study in chronic spontaneous urticaria at EAACI Congress 2025.
  • UroGen Pharma Ltd. URGN rose 8.4% to $12.01. UroGen Pharma shares traded higher on Thursday after the FDA approved ZUSDURI for intravesical solution as the first and only medication for recurrent low-grade intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
  • DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. DDI gained 6.9% to $8.71. DoubleDown Interactive recently announced the pricing of its secondary offering of 4,347,827 ADS by selling shareholders at $8.50 per ADS.
  • Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS gained 6.7% to $2.2309.
  • Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. PHAT gained 5.5% to $10.58.
  • Bunge Global SA BG rose 5% to $80.89.

