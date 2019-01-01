ñol

Delaware Investments Div
(NYSE:DDF)
9.81
0.26[2.72%]
At close: May 27
10.97
1.1600[11.82%]
After Hours: 5:27PM EDT
Day High/Low9.59 - 9.82
52 Week High/Low8.81 - 12.19
Open / Close9.61 / 9.81
Float / Outstanding- / 7.6M
Vol / Avg.15.4K / 16.9K
Mkt Cap74.7M
P/E5.64
50d Avg. Price10.08
Div / Yield1.11/11.30%
Payout Ratio62.23
EPS-
Total Float-

Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF), Dividends

Delaware Investments Div issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Delaware Investments Div generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

7.89%

Annual Dividend

$0.7848

Last Dividend

May 20
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Delaware Investments Div Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Delaware Investments Div (DDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delaware Investments Div. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 27, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Delaware Investments Div (DDF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delaware Investments Div (DDF). The last dividend payout was on May 27, 2022 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next Delaware Investments Div (DDF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delaware Investments Div (DDF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on May 27, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF)?
A

Delaware Investments Div has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Delaware Investments Div (DDF) was $0.07 and was paid out next on May 27, 2022.

