|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of 3DX Indus (OTCPK: DDDX) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for 3DX Indus.
There is no analysis for 3DX Indus
The stock price for 3DX Indus (OTCPK: DDDX) is $0.081 last updated Today at 4:48:13 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for 3DX Indus.
3DX Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for 3DX Indus.
3DX Indus is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.