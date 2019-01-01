3DX Industries Inc is a precision manufacturing company. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes. It also has a full array of CNC precision machining centers capable of high-speed precision milling up to large capacity vertical machining to meet the demanding specifications of clients. Using the composite printing system offers clients a low-cost quick turnaround option on prototype parts and components for designer review and engineer evaluation prior to final production runs. Geographically, the activities are carried out throughout the United States.