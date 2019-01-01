QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 13, 2021, 9:10AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
3DX Industries Inc is a precision manufacturing company. It manufactures consumer and corporate products using an additive manufacturing method through 3D Metal printing technology and conventional precision manufacturing processes. It also has a full array of CNC precision machining centers capable of high-speed precision milling up to large capacity vertical machining to meet the demanding specifications of clients. Using the composite printing system offers clients a low-cost quick turnaround option on prototype parts and components for designer review and engineer evaluation prior to final production runs. Geographically, the activities are carried out throughout the United States.


3DX Indus Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy 3DX Indus (DDDX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of 3DX Indus (OTCPK: DDDX) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are 3DX Indus's (DDDX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for 3DX Indus.

Q

What is the target price for 3DX Indus (DDDX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for 3DX Indus

Q

Current Stock Price for 3DX Indus (DDDX)?

A

The stock price for 3DX Indus (OTCPK: DDDX) is $0.081 last updated Today at 4:48:13 PM.

Q

Does 3DX Indus (DDDX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for 3DX Indus.

Q

When is 3DX Indus (OTCPK:DDDX) reporting earnings?

A

3DX Indus does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is 3DX Indus (DDDX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for 3DX Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does 3DX Indus (DDDX) operate in?

A

3DX Indus is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.