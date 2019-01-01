QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.26 - 16.75
Vol / Avg.
3K/1.5K
Div / Yield
0.86/5.04%
52 Wk
16.14 - 19
Mkt Cap
1.3B
Payout Ratio
98.59
Open
16.75
P/E
21.17
EPS
0.09
Shares
81.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
DIC Asset AG is a commercial real estate investor and asset manager. It operates in the area of portfolio, asset and property management. The company operates its business through two segments: Commercial Portfolio, and Institutional Business. The Commercial Portfolio comprises existing properties with long-term leases generating attractive rental yields. Its portfolio comprises real estate assets under management spread across around 200 properties. The firm has structured its properties in Germany into five portfolio regions, North, East, West, Central, and South region. The Institutional Business segment combines the previous Funds and Other Investments segments with the institutional investment business of GEG.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DIC Asset Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DIC Asset (DDCCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DIC Asset (OTCPK: DDCCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DIC Asset's (DDCCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for DIC Asset.

Q

What is the target price for DIC Asset (DDCCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for DIC Asset

Q

Current Stock Price for DIC Asset (DDCCF)?

A

The stock price for DIC Asset (OTCPK: DDCCF) is $16.26 last updated Today at 4:16:06 PM.

Q

Does DIC Asset (DDCCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DIC Asset.

Q

When is DIC Asset (OTCPK:DDCCF) reporting earnings?

A

DIC Asset does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is DIC Asset (DDCCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DIC Asset.

Q

What sector and industry does DIC Asset (DDCCF) operate in?

A

DIC Asset is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.