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March 20, 2026 2:02 AM 2 min read

Why Torrid Holdings (CURV) Stock Surged 20% After Hours

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) shares jumped 20% in after-hours trading on Thursday to $1.50.

The California-based plus-size clothing retailer reported fourth-quarter and fiscal 2025 results for the period ended Jan. 31, with full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization topping the high end of its own outlook.

Fiscal 2025 Full-Year Results

Full-year adjusted EBITDA for Torrid Holdings came in at $63.6 million, topping the high end of the company's own outlook, while net sales reached $1.0 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $7 million, compared with net income of $16.3 million a year earlier.

The company said total liquidity stood at $84.9 million.

CEO Lisa Harper described 2025 as a “transformational year,” noting that early first-quarter trends show the turnaround is taking hold.

Fourth Quarter Results

In the fourth quarter, net sales fell 14.3% to $236.2 million from $275.6 million a year earlier.

Comparable sales declined 10% and gross margin dropped to 30.0% from 33.6%.

Net loss for Torrid Holdings widened to $8.1 million, or $0.08 per share, compared with a loss of $3.0 million, or $0.03 per share, in the same quarter last year.

Torrid stated that adjusted EBITDA for the company narrowed to $5.1 million, or 2.2% of net sales.

Fiscal 2026 Guidance

Torrid also provided fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting first quarter net sales of $236–$244 million and adjusted EBITDA of $14–$18 million.

For the full year, the company expects net sales of $940–$960 million and adjusted EBITDA of $65–$75 million. The outlook excludes the potential impact of tariff volatility on inflation and consumer demand.

Trading Metrics, Technical Analysis

Torrid Holdings has a market capitalization of $124 million, with a 52-week high of $6.95 and a 52-week low of $0.94.

It has a Relative Strength Index (RSI) of 57.55.

Torrid Holdings has faced a challenging 12 months, with its stock falling 77.40%.

Currently, the stock is about 5.2% above its 52-week low, indicating it is near the low end of its annual range.

Price Action: According to Benzinga Pro data, CURV closed the regular session at $1.25, down 1.57%.

Benzinga’s Edge Stock Rankings indicate that CURV is experiencing long-term consolidation along with medium and short-term upward movement.

Photo Courtesy: SuPatMaN on Shutterstock.com

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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