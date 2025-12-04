These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Torrid Holdings Following Q3 Loss

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) posted a loss for the third quarter on Wednesday.

The California-based company reported a net loss of $6.4 million, or 6 cents per share, for the quarter ended Nov. 1, compared with a net loss of $1.2 million, or 1 cent per share, in the same quarter last year. Net sales fell 10.8% to $235.2 million from $263.8 million, while comparable sales declined 8.3%.

Lisa Harper, Chief Executive Officer of Torrid Holdings, said, “Our third-quarter results fell short of our expectations due to execution missteps that were largely within our control.”

For the full fiscal year, Torrid Holdings expects net sales of $995 million to $1.002 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $59 million to $62 million.

Torrid Holdings shares dipped 12.8% to trade at $1.1413 on Thursday.

These analysts made changes to their price targets on Torrid Holdings following earnings announcement.

Telsey Advisory Group analyst Dana Telsey maintained Torrid Holdings with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $3 to $2.

B of A Securities analyst Lorraine Hutchinson maintained the stock with a Buy and cut the price target from $6 to $2.

