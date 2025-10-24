Molina Healthcare sign on mobile
October 24, 2025 7:57 AM 1 min read

This Molina Healthcare Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

  • Jefferies analyst Michael Sarcone downgraded Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $160 to $85. Inspire Medical shares closed at $80.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Barclays analyst Andrew Mok downgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $185 to $144. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $161.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $12. Arcturus Therapeutics shares closed at $12.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $140 to $77. Integer Holdings closed at $73.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
  • William Blair analyst Dylan Carden downgraded Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Torrid Holdings shares closed at $1.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Considering buying MOH stock? Here’s what analysts think:

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
ARCT Logo
ARCTArcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc
$12.121.00%
Overview
CURV Logo
CURVTorrid Holdings Inc
$1.41-4.08%
INSP Logo
INSPInspire Medical Systems Inc
$78.00-2.71%
ITGR Logo
ITGRInteger Holdings Corp
$72.00-2.56%
MOH Logo
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$159.00-1.24%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved