This Molina Healthcare Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

- Jefferies analyst Michael Sarcone downgraded Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) from Buy to Hold and cut the price target from $160 to $85. Inspire Medical shares closed at $80.17 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Barclays analyst Andrew Mok downgraded Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) from Equal-Weight to Underweight and lowered the price target from $185 to $144. Molina Healthcare shares closed at $161.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew S. Fein downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $12. Arcturus Therapeutics shares closed at $12.00 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup analyst Joanne Wuensch downgraded Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) from Buy to Neutral and slashed the price target from $140 to $77. Integer Holdings closed at $73.89 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- William Blair analyst Dylan Carden downgraded Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) from Outperform to Market Perform. Torrid Holdings shares closed at $1.47 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
