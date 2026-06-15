Why Is Castellum Stock Soaring On Monday?

Castellum, Inc. (NYSE:CTM) shares are rocketing during Monday’s premarket session after the company announced it won a significant contract from the United States Navy valued at approximately $250 million.

The contract will enable Castellum to provide a range of logistics IT services, enhancing its position in the defense sector.

The news is likely contributing to the stock’s positive momentum as investors react to the potential for increased revenue and growth opportunities.

This award reflects the strength of Castellum’s capabilities in naval logistics, IT and software engineering.

Wins U.S. Navy Logistics IT Contract

The United States Navy has selected Castellum’s joint venture to support its Logistics IT Integration and Support indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

This award not only strengthens Castellum’s relationship with the Navy but also opens up a multi-year pipeline of task order opportunities.

Glen Ives, President and Chief Executive Officer of Castellum, added, “As we continue to qualify for and participate in larger IDIQ contract vehicles like LIIS CMDS MAC, we are expanding and strengthening our pipeline of higher-quality opportunities, which we believe will support sustained organic growth across our subsidiaries.”

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What Castellum Does In Defense IT And Cybersecurity

Castellum Inc is focused on building a successful technology services, solutions, and products company in the areas of cybersecurity, IT, electronic warfare, information warfare, system modernization, and information operations with businesses in the defense, federal, civilian, and commercial markets.

Services include intelligence analysis, software development, software engineering, program management, strategic and mission planning, information assurance, cybersecurity and policy support, data analytics, and model-based systems engineering.

The recent contract win with the United States Navy is significant for Castellum as it not only enhances its portfolio but also solidifies its reputation as a reliable partner in the defense sector.

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Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on August 7, 2026.

CTM Price Action: Castellum shares were up 51.17% at $1.06 during premarket trading on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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