Perfect Stocks Portfolio: December 2025 Edition

Global Markets Update: Book Value and Balance Sheets Still Matter

Over the past month, global markets have continued to reward narrative and speed while quietly discounting balance sheets, asset values, and financial strength. This is familiar territory. When investors chase stories, they stop reading balance sheets. When that happens, book value becomes a punchline instead of an anchor.

For long term investors, especially those focused on stocks trading below book value, this environment remains unusually attractive. Across regions, we are seeing companies with strong capital positions, modest leverage, and real assets trading at prices that imply distress that simply does not exist on the balance sheet.

This is not a speculative setup. It is a solvency driven opportunity.

The United States: Strong Balance Sheets, Weak Sentiment

In the United States, the valuation gap between balance sheet reality and market pricing remains wide outside the mega cap leadership. Many asset intensive businesses trade below book value despite conservative leverage, solid liquidity, and strong regulatory capital buffers.

This is most evident in financials. Community banks, regional lenders, and select insurers are trading at discounts to tangible book value while maintaining high equity to asset ratios and ample loan loss reserves. Credit quality remains sound, deposit bases are stable, and funding costs have normalized. Yet prices continue to reflect a permanent crisis mindset rather than current financial conditions.

Outside of financials, U.S. industrials, energy producers, and transportation companies often sit on depreciated assets that would cost far more to replace today. Many carry manageable debt loads and generate consistent free cash flow, yet trade as if balance sheet strength no longer matters.

In the U.S. market today, below book value does not mean weak. In many cases, it means ignored.

Europe: Capital Strength at a Discount

Europe continues to offer some of the strongest examples of financial strength being mispriced. European banks, in particular, are far better capitalized than they were a decade ago. Common equity tier one ratios are high, liquidity coverage ratios are strong, and stress test results consistently show resilience even under severe assumptions.

Despite this, many European banks trade well below tangible book value. These are institutions that are generating real profits, returning capital to shareholders, and operating with conservative balance sheets. The market continues to price them as if they are one downturn away from insolvency, despite evidence to the contrary.

Beyond banks, European industrial companies and infrastructure related businesses often carry asset rich balance sheets with long lived properties, plants, and equipment. Debt is generally long dated and fixed rate, reducing refinancing risk. Yet valuations imply stagnation or decline rather than durability.

Europe's opportunity lies not in growth narratives, but in the quiet strength of balance sheets that are priced as liabilities instead of assets.

Japan: Net Cash and Understated Assets

Japan remains one of the cleanest balance sheet stories in global markets. A large portion of Japanese companies trading below book value are not highly leveraged businesses. They are net cash enterprises with conservative accounting, undervalued real estate, and decades of retained earnings sitting idle on the balance sheet.

Financial strength has never been Japan's problem. Capital efficiency has. That distinction matters. As governance reform continues to push companies toward higher returns on equity, buybacks, and dividend increases, balance sheet strength becomes a catalyst rather than a footnote.

Many Japanese firms still trade below book value despite having more cash than debt, minimal pension risk, and stable operating cash flows. These are not fragile businesses. They are under optimized ones.

For investors focused on downside protection first and upside second, Japan offers an unusually attractive combination of financial strength and valuation support.

China: Balance Sheet Reality Versus Market Fear

China presents the widest gap between balance sheet analysis and investor psychology. While macro and policy risks are real, many Chinese companies trading below book value maintain strong liquidity positions, low net leverage, and dominant competitive positions within their industries.

The key is discrimination. Some balance sheets are impaired, particularly in the property sector. Others are fortress like, with large cash balances and limited refinancing needs. The market, however, often prices them the same.

This creates situations where companies trade below net asset value despite having the financial strength to survive prolonged stress. That does not eliminate risk, but it does dramatically change the risk reward equation for disciplined value investors.

In China, book value investing is not about blind optimism. It is about insisting on financial strength as the price of admission.

Final Thoughts: Book Value Plus Balance Sheet Strength

Buying stocks below book value works best when book value is backed by real assets and strong balance sheets. That is exactly what we are seeing today across global markets. Companies with excess capital, conservative leverage, and durable assets are being priced as if financial strength no longer matters.

History suggests otherwise.

Cycles change. Narratives fade. Balance sheets endure. The Perfect Stock Newsletter is built around the idea that buying financially strong businesses at discounts to book value is not flashy, but it is effective. The past month has done nothing to change that view.

Our edge is not forecasting the next headline. It is recognizing when fear has overwhelmed financial reality and being patient enough to let the balance sheet do the heavy lifting.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTC:SUHJY)

Sun Hung Kai remains one of the most conservatively financed major property developers in the world, and the past month did little to change that assessment. While Hong Kong property sentiment remains weak, SHKP's balance sheet is anchored by prime land holdings, investment properties carried well below replacement cost, and modest leverage relative to asset value. The company continues to generate stable rental income from its commercial portfolio, which supports liquidity even in a slow transaction environment.

The stock continues to trade at a deep discount to book value, reflecting macro fear rather than asset impairment. This remains a classic case of high quality real estate being priced as if it were marginal.

A.P. Møller–Maersk (OTC:AMKBY)

Maersk shares were relatively stable over the past month as container rates found a temporary floor. The company's financial strength remains the defining feature of the story. Maersk still carries a strong net cash position relative to peers, substantial owned fleet assets, and one of the most resilient balance sheets in global shipping.

While near term earnings remain cyclical, the stock continues to trade below book value despite assets that would cost far more to replace today. Investors are focused on freight rate volatility, but long term value investors should remain focused on balance sheet durability.

Kyocera Corp. (OTC:KYOCY)

Kyocera continues to be quietly ignored by global investors, which is precisely why it remains interesting. The company's diversified portfolio of advanced ceramics, electronic components, and industrial technology produces steady cash flow, and the balance sheet remains exceptionally strong with significant net cash.

Shares continue to trade below book value, reflecting low growth expectations rather than financial weakness. Kyocera remains a textbook example of a conservatively managed Japanese industrial where balance sheet strength provides downside protection while governance reform provides long term optionality.

Bolloré SE (OTC:BOIVF)

Bolloré remains one of the more complex conglomerates in Europe, but complexity is often where value hides. Over the past month, the market continued to discount the holding company structure, despite valuable stakes in logistics, media, and listed affiliates that exceed the current market capitalization.

The balance sheet remains solid, and asset value remains the core of the thesis. Shares continue to trade at a meaningful discount to net asset value, driven by structure rather than substance.

Anhui Conch Cement (OTC:AHCHY)

Anhui Conch remains under pressure as China's construction slowdown continues to weigh on sentiment. However, the balance sheet remains one of the strongest in the global cement industry, with low leverage, ample liquidity, and scale advantages that weaker competitors lack.

The stock trades below book value despite tangible assets and a cost structure that allows Conch to remain profitable even in a depressed environment. This is a balance sheet survival story first, and a recovery option second.

Subaru (OTC:FUJHY)

Subaru continues to be priced as a low growth auto manufacturer despite a strong brand, disciplined production strategy, and a conservative balance sheet. The company maintains a net cash position and avoids the leverage and capital intensity excesses that plague much of the global auto industry.

Shares remain below book value, reflecting industry pessimism rather than company specific weakness. Subaru's financial conservatism remains a key differentiator.

Porsche Automobile Holding (OTC:POAHY)

Porsche SE remains a holding company discount story. The market continues to undervalue its controlling stake in Volkswagen, applying a steep discount despite the underlying asset value. Over the past month, sentiment toward European autos remained weak, which only widened the valuation gap.

The balance sheet at the holding company level remains manageable, and the discount to net asset value remains the primary driver of potential returns.

Swatch Group (OTC:SWGAY)

Swatch shares remain under pressure as luxury demand moderates, particularly in China. However, the company's balance sheet remains exceptionally strong, with net cash and valuable brand assets that are not fully reflected on the balance sheet.

The stock continues to trade below book value, a rarity for a global luxury brand owner. This reflects cyclical pessimism rather than permanent impairment.

Dai Nippon Printing (OTC:DNPLY)

DNP continues to quietly execute across packaging, electronics, and information solutions. The company maintains a strong balance sheet with substantial net cash and valuable real estate assets that remain underappreciated.

Shares remain below book value, despite stable cash generation and increasing shareholder focus. This remains a classic Japanese balance sheet story.

Barratt Redrow PLC ADR (OTC:BTDPY)

UK homebuilders remain deeply unloved, and Barratt Redrow is no exception. The market continues to focus on near term housing softness while ignoring land banks carried well below current market value and conservative leverage.

The combined entity maintains a solid capital position, and the shares continue to trade below book value, reflecting pessimism rather than insolvency risk.

ROHM (OTC:ROHCY)

ROHM remains under pressure as the semiconductor cycle works through inventory adjustments. Despite this, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with net cash and significant manufacturing assets.

The stock trades below book value, reflecting cyclical weakness rather than structural decline. Financial strength provides time.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU)

Centerra remained relatively stable over the past month as gold prices provided support. That said, this position is being exited. While the balance sheet remains solid, the risk reward has shifted, and capital is being redeployed into deeper discount opportunities elsewhere in the portfolio.

Meren Energy Inc. (OTC:AOIFF)

Formerly Africa Oil, Meren Energy continues to transition its identity, but the balance sheet remains the core attraction. The company maintains exposure to cash generating offshore assets with manageable leverage.

Shares remain priced at a discount to asset value, reflecting geopolitical risk rather than balance sheet stress.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU)

Central Puerto remains volatile due to Argentine macro conditions, but the underlying assets continue to generate cash flow. The company maintains a relatively conservative capital structure given the operating environment.

The stock trades below book value, reflecting country risk rather than asset quality.

Genco Shipping (NYSE:GNK)

Genco continues to emphasize balance sheet strength over growth. Debt levels remain low, liquidity is ample, and the fleet is well positioned within the dry bulk cycle.

Shares remain below book value despite conservative leverage, reflecting investor fatigue with shipping rather than company fundamentals.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos remains one of the strongest balance sheets in shipping. The company continues to generate cash, reduce debt, and return capital.

Despite this, shares trade well below book value, reflecting skepticism that has persisted far longer than the balance sheet justifies.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP)

Fresh Del Monte continues to operate a global, asset heavy produce business with stable cash flow and modest leverage.

The stock trades below book value, reflecting low growth expectations rather than financial weakness. Replacement cost alone supports a higher valuation.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Ingles remains a conservatively run regional grocer with substantial owned real estate. The balance sheet remains strong, and asset backing remains underappreciated.

Shares trade below book value, driven by margin concerns rather than asset quality.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV)

Movado remains a clean balance sheet story. The company maintains net cash and valuable brands, yet trades below book value as the market discounts discretionary spending.

This remains a financial strength plus valuation story.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors continues to operate with minimal leverage and a strong cash position. Demand remains uneven, but the balance sheet provides resilience.

Shares trade below book value, reflecting cyclical caution rather than balance sheet stress.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC)

NACCO remains a deeply misunderstood asset owner with long term mining contracts and a conservative capital structure.

The balance sheet remains solid, and shares trade below book value, reflecting complexity rather than weakness.

Friedman Industries (NASDAQ:FRD)

Friedman continues to generate cash in steel processing while maintaining a conservative balance sheet.

Shares remain below book value, reflecting cyclicality rather than asset impairment.

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell remains a net cash contract manufacturer trading below book value. The balance sheet remains exceptionally strong relative to market capitalization.

This remains one of the purest balance sheet value stories in the portfolio.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty continues to quietly compound book value. Capital remains strong, reserves remain conservative, and share buybacks continue.

The stock trades below adjusted book value, reflecting misunderstanding of the business rather than financial weakness.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio remains one of the strongest balance sheets in product tankers. Debt reduction and cash generation continue to improve financial flexibility.

Shares remain below book value, reflecting cycle skepticism rather than balance sheet stress.

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTC:YUEIY)

Yue Yuen remains under pressure as global footwear demand softens. Despite this, the balance sheet remains solid with manageable leverage and scale advantages.

Shares trade below book value, reflecting margin pressure rather than solvency risk.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group remains deeply discounted despite a strong balance sheet and significant net cash. The market continues to price regulatory risk aggressively. Shares trade well below book value, making this a valuation driven opportunity with balance sheet support.