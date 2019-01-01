Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Earnings

Avis Budget Gr beat estimated earnings by 189.57%, reporting an EPS of $9.99 versus an estimate of $3.45.

Revenue was up $1.06 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.93 which was followed by a 12.05% drop in the share price the next day.

