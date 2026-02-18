Avis Budget Gr (NASDAQ:CAR) released its Q4 earnings on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what's important from the earnings announcement.
Earnings
Avis Budget Gr missed estimated earnings by -9139.13%, reporting an EPS of $-21.25 versus an estimate of $-0.23.
Revenue was down $46.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
The company beat on EPS by $2.12 in the last quarter, resulting in a 6.06% drop share price change the following day.
Here's a look at Avis Budget Gr's past performance:
