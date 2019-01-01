Cano Health (NYSE:CANO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$0.000
Quarterly Revenue
$704.3M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$704.3M
Earnings History
Cano Health Questions & Answers
When is Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) reporting earnings?
Cano Health (CANO) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Cano Health (NYSE:CANO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $-0.01.
What were Cano Health’s (NYSE:CANO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $393.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
