QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/9.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.05 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
2.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
31.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
California Nanotechnologies Corp engages in the production, and research and development of nanostructured components and materials. Its products include precision forged components, thermal spray powders, nano light alloy powders, nanoalloy billets, nano superalloy powders, cemented carbides, and tooling. The company products are used in Aerospace, Defense, Automotive, Medical, and Sport and Recreation industries.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

California Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy California (CANOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of California (OTCPK: CANOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are California's (CANOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for California.

Q

What is the target price for California (CANOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for California

Q

Current Stock Price for California (CANOF)?

A

The stock price for California (OTCPK: CANOF) is $0.06864 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does California (CANOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for California.

Q

When is California (OTCPK:CANOF) reporting earnings?

A

California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is California (CANOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for California.

Q

What sector and industry does California (CANOF) operate in?

A

California is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.