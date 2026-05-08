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Akamai Technologies Inc company logo displayed on mobile phone
May 8, 2026 5:54 AM 4 min read

Why Akamai Shares Are Trading Higher By 26%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Akamai reported first-quarter revenue of $1.074 billion for the period ended Mar. 31, beating the analyst estimate by 0.17%. It was up 6% year-over-year. The company reported earnings per share of $1.61, surpassing estimates by 8.78%.

Akamai Technologies shares jumped 26.4% to $147.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Losers

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