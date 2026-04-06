Why Applied Optoelectronics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

An 800G transceiver is a high-speed optical module that supports data transmission at 800 Gbps. It is essential for artificial intelligence, cloud computing and next-generation data centers. According to Applied Optoelectronics, this will more than double its existing backlog from that client.
Applied Optoelectronics shares jumped 9% to $113.21 in pre-market trading.
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