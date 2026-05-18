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May 18, 2026 12:33 PM 2 min read

Toyo Posts Upbeat Q1 Earnings, Joins Brady, Dominion Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Nasdaq Composite falling around 1% on Monday.

Shares of TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

Toyo posted quarterly earnings of 75 cents per share, beating market estimates of 72 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $142.773 million versus expectations of $202.900 million.

TOYO shares surged 13.7% to $14.41 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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