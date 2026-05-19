Nasdaq Falls Amid Decline In Tech Stocks: Investor Sentiment Drops, Fear Index Remains In 'Greed' Zone

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed a decline in the overall market sentiment, while the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday.

U.S. stocks settled mixed on Monday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite falling during the session amid declines in tech stocks.

President Donald Trump struck an uncompromising tone on Iran, posting that the conflict would end only when Tehran issued "Documents of Surrender" and "admit their defeat to the great power and force of the magnificent U.S.A."

In earnings, Brady Corp. (NYSE:BRC) reported upbeat first-quarter earnings on Monday.

On the economic data front, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index climbed to 37 in May from 34 in April. The New York Fed’s Services Business Activity Index rose 8.2 points to a reading of -5.8 in May.

Most sectors on the S&P 500 closed on a positive note, with energy, financial and consumer staples stocks recording the biggest gains on Monday. However, information technology and industrials stocks closed the session lower.

The Dow Jones closed higher by around 160 points to 49,686.12 on Monday. The S&P 500 fell 0.07% to 7,403.05, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.51% at 26,090.73 during Monday's session.

What Is CNN Business Fear & Greed Index?

At a current reading of 61.8, the index remained in the “Greed” zone on Monday, versus a prior reading of 63.

The Fear & Greed Index is a measure of the current market sentiment. It is based on the premise that higher fear exerts pressure on stock prices, while higher greed has the opposite effect. The index is calculated based on seven equal-weighted indicators. The index ranges from 0 to 100, where 0 represents maximum fear and 100 signals maximum greediness.

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