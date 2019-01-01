Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAMR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$337M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$324M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Brookfield Asset Mgmt using advanced sorting and filters.
Brookfield Asset Mgmt Questions & Answers
When is Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAMR) reporting earnings?
Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAMR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE:BAMR)?
The Actual EPS was $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Brookfield Asset Mgmt’s (NYSE:BAMR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $18.3M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
